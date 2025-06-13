Local woman loses loved ones in devastating fire, advocates for fire safety

, Fla. — Fire can reach a flashpoint in moments, which is why the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives recommends planning your escape now.

Channel 9 attended the Bureau’s Safe Kids Day at Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne this week, joined by Layza Warren.

Her sister, Betty Mendre, her niece, Zayla and her nephew, Emmanuel, all lost their lives in a condo fire in Palm Bay.

Sadly, only their older brother survived the January tragedy.

Triple fatal Palm Bay condo fire claims the lives of single family

Warren told us, “ Educate yourselves and be prepared so that if it does ever happen, you’re able to survive it.”

Investigators have ruled that the fire that took Mendre’s life was accidental, likely caused by an electrical issue. Warren’s sister was a local business owner.

“She was an insurance broker who was passionate about teaching her clients and the community about Medicaid or Medicare. She did whatever she could to make sure her clients were taken care of. And the outreach in this community, she impacted a lot of lives, educating them. Regarding insurance,“ said Warren.

Warren hopes her sister’s story will continue to inspire others by encouraging them to ensure that even the youngest members of their families know where to find all the windows and doors in their homes, that they open easily, have working smoke detectors and that a safe place is designated to meet a distance away from their homes.

