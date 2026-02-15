Locate career offenders with FDLE’s new mobile app features

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced that the state’s Career Offender Registry can now be accessed via its mobile app.

The update now offers improved search tools, making it easier for users to find designated violent offenders by name or by their proximity to specific addresses.

Florida law defines career offenders as individuals designated by a court as habitual violent felony offenders, violent career criminals or three-time violent felony offenders. The registry also includes those designated as prison releasee reoffenders.

The mobile update makes it easier for everyone to search by name, region, county, city, or address. Additionally, new neighborhood search tools help locate registrants within a quarter to five miles of a selected spot.

Viewers can see these results on an interactive, user-friendly map or in a detailed list.

The Missing Persons and Offender Enforcement Division added the registry to the mobile app on Feb. 10, after its web launch in June 2025. It now tracks over 20,000 individuals labeled as habitual or high-level violent criminals by Florida courts.

The system monitors individuals who are currently under sanctions or have been released from state custody on or after July 1, 2002.

