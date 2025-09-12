Lockdown lifted after emailed threat at Bethune-Cookman University

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an emailed threat that led to the cancellation of classes.

The lockdown was initiated around noon, prompting officials to instruct students to return to their rooms for safety.

The situation caused significant concern among students and faculty.

Some students were in class when the lockdown alert was issued, with one group ironically discussing school shootings at the time.

This added to the tension and fear experienced by those on campus.

While officials confirmed there was no active danger, many students felt the threat was personal and targeted, rather than random.

