Lockdown lifted after shooting threat at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach campus has returned to normal operations after a five-hour lockdown ended early Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement issued an “all-clear” following a thorough search that found no credible threats at the university.

The campus was placed on lockdown around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Security measures were initiated after a caller reached out to school security, claiming to have a firearm and threatening to start shooting on the property.

Authorities noted the threat specifically referenced the student union building on the Daytona Beach campus.

During the five-hour security sweep, law enforcement officers blocked all entrances to the university.

Police conducted building-by-building searches to ensure no suspicious persons or devices were present.

Video from the scene showed multiple agencies participating in the sweeps through campus facilities.

Following the conclusion of the search, the university released a statement confirming the safety of everyone on campus.

University officials confirmed that no shooting took place, and no suspicious individuals or weapons were located during the response.

The university described the extensive lockdown as a measure taken out of an abundance of caution.

An investigation into the threat is ongoing.

University officials stated that campus operations have resumed and are expected to proceed as normal on Wednesday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group