Longwood homeowners fear forced switch from septic to private sewer system

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Homeowners in unincorporated Longwood say they are concerned they may be required to abandon their septic tanks, some of them newly installed, and connect to a private utility’s sewer system.

It’s a change that many residents along Azalea Drive say they want to avoid.

The issue involves Sunshine Water Services, which operates a wastewater treatment plant near the neighborhood, not far from Lake Brantley.

Residents say what began as a survey has raised fears the company could move forward with sewer expansion regardless of homeowner support.

“I want to have nothing to do with that company,” said homeowner Jesse Hanson. ”If anything, the only thing I need from that company is another $10,000 for the damage they’ve done to my property over the years.”

Hanson said Sunshine Water initially sent residents a survey asking whether they would be interested in switching from septic tanks to the company’s sewer system. He said he was later told the company may proceed even if residents do not agree.

“When they do put it in, if we don’t hook up to their sewer line within a timely manner, we’ll be penalized for that,” Hanson said.

Some neighbors say their concerns go beyond potential connection costs and focus on the company’s past performance.

“I remember tainted water going down our roads, down our gutters,” said Hanson’s neighbor Jessie Purdie.

In 2019, Sunshine Water, then operating under the name Utilities Inc., reported spilling 1.2 million gallons of raw sewage into the neighborhood, flooding nearby streets.

Channel 9 visited Sunshine Water’s office for comment, but the office was closed due to the holiday.

The company later responded in writing, confirming it sent letters to residents to evaluate interest in a possible septic-to-sewer conversion.

“Sunshine Water Services does not currently provide service to residents on Azalea Dr. in Longwood. Sunshine Water sent a letter and survey to residents in this area last year to gauge the interest of residents to connect to our sewer system, as residents in this area currently rely on septic systems.”

The utility went on to write: “If there was interest, Sunshine Water would pursue potential state grant funding to help share the related costs, which are usually the responsibility of the residents.”

Despite that explanation, some residents remain skeptical about the process.

“It seems like they already have a ‘go’ for what they’re doing,” Purdie said.

Sunshine Water said converting homes from septic to sewer could help regulators reduce pollution in the sensitive Wekiva Priority Focus Area (WPFA).

The utility also said Florida Statutes (Section 381.00655) and the Water Basin Management Plan prohibit new septic tanks or the replacement of septic tanks within the WPFA on lots less than one acre.

The company said it is still measuring interest from residents and that no final decisions have been made.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group