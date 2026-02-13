Longwood house fire leaves nine homeless, cause under investigation

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department announced on its social media that a house fire in Longwood yesterday displaced nine people.

The fire was reported at 11:27 p.m. on Long Pond Drive.

The fire crew arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames, and officials at the scene confirmed that the fire began on the back porch.

The Department reports that the American Red Cross of North and Central Florida is offering aid to the nine residents displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown; however, firefighters reported that no individuals from the residence or crew sustained injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

