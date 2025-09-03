Longwood leaders to decide fate of historic Lewis House

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Longwood city commissioners are set to decide the future of one of Central Florida’s oldest homes.

The Lewis House, built in 1886, is still trying to find a permanent location.

The house has been moved throughout the city over the years. It’s currently located behind the Longwood police station.

The commissioners will consider whether the historic home should be relocated to a visitor’s center or rented out to a local developer.

