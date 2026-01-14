Longwood police officer shoots man inside convenience store

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The Longwood Police Department says an officer shot a man believed to be carrying a gun inside a convenience store.

It happened Tuesday night at the Circle K store at 1001 West State Road 434.

According to a department press release, shortly after 9 p.m., a store clerk called police to report that a man inside the store “indicated he was suicidal and armed with a gun.”

LPD said officers responded and the first officer on scene initially tried to talk to the man to de-escalate the situation, but he did not cooperate with that officer.

“The male was reportedly concealing his hands during the encounter, claimed to be armed, and suddenly pulled his hands from the inside of his waistband in a hostile manner,” according to the police statement.

That’s when the officer shot the suspect, police said.

The department said officers immediately began to give the injured suspect first aid on scene and called for paramedics.

0 of 11 Officer-involved shooting in Longwood Police say a Longwood officer shot a man they believed to be armed at a convenience store Tuesday night. (WFTV staff) Officer-involved shooting in Longwood Police say a Longwood officer shot a man they believed to be armed at a convenience store Tuesday night. (WFTV staff) Officer-involved shooting in Longwood Police say a Longwood officer shot a man they believed to be armed at a convenience store Tuesday night. (WFTV staff) Officer-involved shooting in Longwood Police say a Longwood officer shot a man they believed to be armed at a convenience store Tuesday night. (WFTV staff) Officer-involved shooting in Longwood Police say a Longwood officer shot a man they believed to be armed at a convenience store Tuesday night. (WFTV staff) Officer-involved shooting in Longwood Police say a Longwood officer shot a man they believed to be armed at a convenience store Tuesday night. (WFTV staff) Officer-involved shooting in Longwood Police say a Longwood officer shot a man they believed to be armed at a convenience store Tuesday night. (WFTV staff) Officer-involved shooting in Longwood Police say a Longwood officer shot a man they believed to be armed at a convenience store Tuesday night. (WFTV staff) Officer-involved shooting in Longwood Police say a Longwood officer shot a man they believed to be armed at a convenience store Tuesday night. (WFTV staff) Officer-involved shooting in Longwood Police say a Longwood officer shot a man they believed to be armed at a convenience store Tuesday night. (WFTV staff)

The suspect, who police have not named, was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery.

Longwood police said no officers were hurt during the incident and that the department had launched a full investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also responded to the shooting and will conduct its own investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News beginning at 5 a.m. for live updates on this developing story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group