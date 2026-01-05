Central Florida players—check your tickets!

DELTONA, Fla. — The new year has begun, and in Central Florida, the stakes are higher than ever, with the Florida Lottery hitting some of its biggest numbers at the end of last year. Excitement is growing, stakes are rising, and players—remember to check your tickets!

The Florida Lottery announced the winning numbers for the January 4 Fantasy Five evening draw: 8-9-15-21-36. Luckily, there was just one fortunate local winner who took home the fantastic prize of $102,225.60.

The winning ticket was purchased at Chevron Food Mart in Deltona. The next lottery draw is scheduled for January 5, offering another chance to win.

Powerball

With an exciting $86 million jackpot up for grabs, the upcoming Next Jackpot lottery drawing on Jan. 5 has caught a lot of interest.

Participants eager to try their luck will have three chances to win, with drawings scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET.

As excitement builds, hopefuls have until 10 p.m. ET to buy their tickets.

