Lottery News: Five new January scratch-off games

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery introduced five new scratch-off games, offering over $642 million in cash prizes. Tickets are priced from $1 to $20, giving everyone a chance to join the fun and possibly win big!

Each of the new games features thrilling top prizes and engaging multiplier features. This launch adds a fantastic new option to the Lottery’s popular collection of Scratch-Off games.

10X THE CASH costs $1, enabling players to win up to $10,000 with odds of 1-in-4.66. It offers an enjoyable and budget-friendly chance for gambling fans and features millions of winning tickets.

For $2, players can attempt 20X THE CASH, which features a top prize of $100,000 and odds of 1 in 4.57. This game is aimed at players seeking even greater rewards.

The 50X THE CASH ticket costs $5, with a top prize of $1,000,000 and odds of 1 in 3.81. It has over 7.9 million winning tickets, offering great chances to win.

The 100X THE CASH ticket costs $10, features a $2,000,000 top prize, and odds of 1 in 3.40. It has over 6.7 million winners and attractive mid-tier prizes, making it popular among experienced players.

Lastly, 200X THE CASH provides the highest stakes at $20, offering a chance to win $5,000,000 with odds of 1 in 2.96. It also features over 6.9 million winning opportunities, catering to those looking for big thrills.

Community members and game enthusiasts, don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly.

