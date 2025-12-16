Lucky Fantasy Five player wins in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida lottery players—check your tickets! After Monday’s Fantasy Five evening draw, one winning ticket was sold for a prize of $112,577.12.

The estimated jackpot for Dec. 15 was set at $100,000. The special ticket was purchased at Publix in Chickasaw Trail in Orlando.

The winning numbers from the Fantasy Five evening draw were 2, 7, 9, 20, and 31.

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, so the numbers were randomly generated when it was purchased. The store that sold the winning ticket will also receive a retailer bonus as a thank you for the sale.

The upcoming jackpot drawing is set for December 16.

If you’re thinking of joining in, be sure to buy your tickets before the cut-off times at 12:45 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. to make sure you’re in the game!

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group