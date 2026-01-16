Luxury Corvette found abandoned in Orlando pond

ORLANDO, Fla. — An expensive sports car was found in an Orlando retention pond this week, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The vehicle was recovered on Wednesday from a pond by dive teams near the interchange of State Road 417 and State Road 528.

Images released by the Orlando Fire Department show what appears to be a metallic red Chevrolet Corvette.

Online price figures show new base Corvette Stingrays like this can cost starting from $70,000 to $90,000.

Crews said no one was inside the vehicle at the time of recovery.

It remains unknown how the Corvette ended up submerged in the pond.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

