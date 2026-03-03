Man accused of murder in Ivanhoe Village bonds out of jail

ORLANDO, Fla. — The man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a popular Orlando nightclub has bonded out of jail.

Jean Borja, 37, left the Orange County Jail shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday after satisfying his $75,000 bond.

A judge set that bond Monday afternoon during a hearing involving the case.

Borja has been jailed since the Feb. 22 shooting outside Savoy nightclub on North Orange Avenue in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village.

He faces a charge of second degree murder with a firearm in connection to the shooting death of Julien Cruz, 33.

Borja’s attorney, Mark O’Mara, has said Borja pulled the trigger, killing Cruz, but said he’s building a case that his client acted in self-defense when he opened fire.

O’Mara said a Stand Your Ground hearing will likely happen in the coming months, where he could argue to dismiss Borja’s case completely.

At Monday’s court hearing, video evidence was shown of the confrontation between the men.

