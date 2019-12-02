Man accused of shooting, killing teen diaper thief outside Orange County Walmart to go to trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of shooting and killing a teen diaper thief outside an Orange County Walmart has withdrawn his plea and is now expected to go to trial.
Investigators said Lonnie Leonard shot Arthur Adams, 19, outside the Clarcona-Ocoee Road Walmart in 2017.
Leonard pleaded no contest to manslaughter with a weapon in the case in September. But, then he wrote a letter to the judge a month later and tried to take the plea back, saying it was basically because he wasn't getting along with his attorney.
He'll now have to face four charges with the penalty reaching up to 80 years in prison if he's convicted.
