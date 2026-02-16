Man accused of shooting 2 brothers after argument near Kissimmee, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies arrested a man they said shot two brothers after an argument near Kissimmee over the weekend.

Marlon Zetino, 55, was arrested on Saturday and faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm in public following the late-night shooting on Carter Drive.

Deputies said they responded to the scene at 11:20 p.m. and found one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Another shooting victim had already been taken to a hospital by family.

The victims, ages 27 and 31, remain in critical condition at Osceola Regional Hospital, officials said.

Detectives said they found Zetino at a residence on Carter Drive and identified him as the primary suspect.

According to the investigation, a verbal altercation occurred between the men immediately before the shooting took place.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact their office or Crimeline.

