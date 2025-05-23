Man accused of trying bomb threat to rob Clermont bank

CLERMONT, Fla. — A man in the Brevard County jail is accused of trying to rob a bank in Clermont this week.

The crime happened Wednesday morning at Truist Bank on East Highway 50. Clermont police say employees told them a man went, demanded money and threatened that he had a bomb. The man fled before police arrived.

Detectives identified the suspect Damian Martinez, 36, of Orlando. He was captured in Brevard County without incident Friday.

Martinez faces a charge of attempted armed robbery.

“This case demonstrates the swift and coordinated efforts of our officers and detectives, as well as the importance of inter-agency cooperation.” Clermont Police Chief John Graczyk said in a statement. “Through their quick response and team work, this suspect was able to be taken into custody in less than 48 hours.”

