Man arrested after exposing himself to child on Cocoa Beach, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Cocoa Beach said a man was arrested after exposing himself to a child.

Ray Torralbes, 69, of Pennsylvania, was arrested Monday after allegedly exposing himself to a 7-year-old child on the beach in Cocoa Beach.

The incident occurred at around 11:23 a.m. in the area of 1600 North Atlantic Avenue.

After the alleged incident, Torralbes reportedly fled the area on foot.

He ran westbound across North Atlantic Avenue while being pursued by the child’s father and a bystander.

Officers and detectives arrived on the scene and began canvassing the surrounding area for a suspect matching the description provided by witnesses.

Police located Torralbes walking on a sidewalk along Jamaica Drive and detained him.

Investigators said he initially provided officers with a false name to hide his identity.

Torralbes faces a second-degree felony charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition involving a victim under age 16.

He was also charged with providing false identification to law enforcement, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department is asking anyone with further information regarding this case to come forward.

Individuals can contact Detective Sergeant Payne with the Criminal Investigations Division at 321-868-3344.

