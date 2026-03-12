Man arrested after missing teen discovered in his car during traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl reported missing from North Carolina was located in Florida during a traffic stop. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Joshua Magraff from Charlotte, N.C., on several charges after finding the teenager in his vehicle on South US 17 near Crescent City.

The girl had been missing since February 16. Her discovery occurred after Putnam County deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding, during which both Magraff and the passenger gave misleading information to officers. Magraff is now in Putnam County Jail with a $9,000 bond.

The incident started when Deputy Chewning saw a vehicle speeding on South US 17. After pacing the vehicle, he initiated a traffic stop. During contact, the teenage passenger gave false names and birth dates, including a 2013 date that would make her 12. This raised concerns for her welfare.

The teenager eventually gave her real name to deputies while inside a patrol car. A records check showed she had been reported missing from North Carolina exactly one month earlier. Deputies reached out to her mother, who said she did not know Magraff and confirmed reporting her daughter missing on February 16.

Magraff provided several conflicting explanations about his relationship with the girl. He first told deputies she was his 16-year-old cousin but then said she was a friend. Later, he claimed he thought the passenger was 19 years old. Regarding his presence in Florida, Magraff told authorities he was there to play gambling games.

A vehicle search yielded 19 counterfeit $100 bills, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Magraff was charged with interfering in child custody, counterfeiting currency, possessing synthetic marijuana, contributing to a minor’s delinquency, and related drug paraphernalia.

The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the 16-year-old. Authorities are making arrangements to reunite the teenager with her mother.

