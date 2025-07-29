Man arrested after toddler drowns in Palm Bay hotel pool

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Georgia man is facing an aggravated manslaughter charge after a child in his care drowned at a hotel pool in Palm Bay.

Investigators say it happened Saturday morning at the Quality Inn at 890 Palm Bay Rd.

According to the arrest report, a housekeeper said she saw the 3-year-old boy floating in the pool while the suspect was asleep on the pool steps. The housekeeper said she screamed at the man but he did not wake up, so she pulled the child out of the water but was unsuccessful in resuscitating him.

The housekeeper said the man, identified as 40-year-old Sharef Smith, eventually did wake up but refused to help. She said he instead yelled profanities at her until other staff members came in and called 911.

Staff members said Smith continued yelling profanities at them when paramedics took the child to the hospital, and continued this behavior in the lobby.

Palm Bay police officers described Smith as “not acting appropriate for the situation,” the report states.

He was later arrested. Police say he has been uncooperative in the investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group