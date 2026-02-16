Man arrested in connection with burglaries across Flagler and Volusia counties

FLAGLER & VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man from Palm Coast was taken into custody after a collaborative investigation involving multiple agencies into a series of business burglaries across Flagler and Volusia counties.

William Whitaker, 41, was arrested after authorities linked him to a series of forced-entry thefts that happened earlier this month.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Volusia Sheriff’s Office, and New Smyrna Beach Police Department worked together to track Whitaker after multiple businesses reported broken glass doors and stolen cash registers. The investigation examined incidents from February 7 to February 10 at various sites, such as a gas station, a nail salon, and a beauty supply store.

On Feb. 9, 2026, at approximately 3:41 a.m., deputies investigated a burglary at A.L. Prime Gas on U.S. Highway 1 in Bunnell. Surveillance footage captured a suspect smashing a front glass door to steal a cash register drawer and cash.

The following day at 3:52 a.m., investigators responded to a second burglary at Crystal Nail Salon on Palm Coast Parkway NW. Video evidence showed a suspect breaking the glass door and reaching inside to unlock it before stealing the cash register.

The Bunnell Police Department also investigated a burglary at Grace Beauty Supply on North State Street. That incident occurred at approximately 1:26 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2026. Investigators found the entry method and stolen items were consistent with the other cases, which remain part of the broader investigation.

Detectives used the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center to identify a suspect vehicle connected to the three Flagler County incidents. They also linked the vehicle to several burglaries reported in Volusia County.

On Feb. 12, 2026, detectives tracked the vehicle as it traveled from Palm Coast into New Smyrna Beach.

Authorities maintained surveillance as Whitaker positioned his vehicle near closed businesses on State Road 44. When detectives heard the sound of glass being struck at ABC Liquor, local agencies moved in. Deputies with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and New Smyrna Beach Police officers apprehended Whitaker before he could enter the building or flee.

Officers at the scene confirmed damage to an exterior window at ABC Liquor, including strike marks and a small opening consistent with an attempted forced entry.

Damage was estimated at more than $1,000. During the arrest, officers located burglary tools on Whitaker, including a mask and a skeleton lock pick set.

Whitaker was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail. In Flagler County, detectives obtained arrest warrants for two counts of burglary of a structure causing damage in excess of $1,000, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of felony petit theft. Whitaker’s Flagler warrants included no bond for the burglary charges and a total of $10,000 in bonds for the other charges.

Whitaker has a 64-page criminal history in Florida. He has previously faced charges in several counties, including Collier, Osceola, Jacksonville and Leon.

Those past charges include grand theft, battery, possession of burglary tools, violation of probation and fleeing or eluding law enforcement.

