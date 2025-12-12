Man arrested for illegally killing black bear on neighbor’s land

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County man was arrested for illegally shooting and killing a black bear on his neighbor’s property, weeks after he told wildlife officers he killed the bear in self-defense.

James Goodspeed was booked on several charges, including a third-degree felony for trespassing.

In their report, officers said Goodspeed told them the bear was charging at him. However, they found that the bear was 30 to 40 yards away from him and was shot from the side instead of the front.

They said Goodspeed claimed to hit the bear with bird shot and claimed to be a “bear guide” in Alaska.

However, officers discovered he used buck shot meant to take down larger animals, and neighbors said he had been going around telling them he’d “take care” of the bears after he became annoyed at their continued presence in the area.

The property owners whose land the bear was resting on with its cub said they didn’t mind the bear’s presence and they had told Goodspeed to stay off their land and not shoot anything on their land.

“I think people need to realize we can co-exist and killing these wild animals is not the answer,” the property owner, Lisa Schafer, said.

Goodspeed faces up to five years in prison and a fine if he’s found guilty.

