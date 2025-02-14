Man carjacks driver after stealing police car in Florida Keys, deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Monroe County released a video of a wild scene involving an attempted murder suspect.

The video shows a man getting into a deputy’s patrol car, and despite the deputy trying to tase him, he just drives off.

The dash-cam video shows the man driving erratically through a neighborhood in Key Larg in December.

He then pulled over and carjacked the driver of a red SUV, who thought he was a cop.

Eventually, the suspect crashed upside down.

