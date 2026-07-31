Man caught meeting alleged 14-year-old at Centennial Park after month of messages

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A St. Cloud man was arrested after police said he traveled to a park expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

According to a St. Cloud Police Department arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Hayden Joe Anthis began communicating with an undercover detective in June after responding to an online post created as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Investigators said the undercover profile used photographs of an adult who appeared to be between 13 and 14 years old. The detective repeatedly told Anthis that the person he was messaging was 14, according to the affidavit.

Police said Anthis used the name “James” during the conversations, which continued for about a month. Investigators said he asked the undercover detective about school, relationships and physical appearance before repeatedly discussing plans to meet for sexual activity.

On July 30, police said Anthis agreed to meet the girl near the movie theater parking lot at Centennial Park in St. Cloud.

Officers arrested Anthis when he arrived at the park. According to the affidavit, police found a three-pack of condoms, an iPhone and a package of Skittles in his possession.

During a recorded interview, investigators said Anthis admitted that he went to the park intending to meet a 14-year-old and have sex with her.

Anthis was arrested on charges of traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

He was taken to the Osceola County Jail. Police seized his cellphone and said they plan to conduct a forensic examination of the device.

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