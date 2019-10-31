Man charged 6 months after bodies of 2 women found in woods near Orange County church

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 26-year-old man was arrested Thursday, months after the bodies of two women were discovered in woods near a church and seminary near Apopka, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said Pablo Antonio Tavarez was charged in the death of Kristina Gail Upchurch, 34.
Investigators said lawn care workers discovered the bodies of Upchurch and Nicole Louise Evans, 37, May 2 near the New Vision Community Church on West Orange Blossom Trail.
Deputies said charges in Evans' death are pending.
Investigators said earlier this month that they used DNA testing to identify Evans.
Anyone with more information about the deaths is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
Watch Tavarez be taken to the Sheriff's Office below:
This afternoon Sheriff John Mina announced the arrest of Pablo Antonio Tavarez, 26. He was charged in the death of Kristina Gail Upchurch. Her body was discovered on W. OBT on May 2, 2019 near the remains of Nicole Louise Evans. Charges are pending in the Evans case. pic.twitter.com/dKGqJZsVk8— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 31, 2019
