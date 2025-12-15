Man charged nearly 2 years after Central Florida woman’s disappearance

PALM BAY, Fla. — A man has been charged nearly two years after the disappearance of a Central Florida woman.

Marissa Garcia, a 25-year-old woman from Palm Bay, went missing two days before Christmas in 2023.

Police said Stefan Eide, 32, has admitted to authorities that Garcia died of an overdose and that he left her body in a densely wooded area in Palm Bay.

Eide is currently facing two counts of tampering with evidence, and Palm Bay police have indicated that more charges may be possible as they continue their investigation.

Authorities are actively working to recover Garcia’s body from the location Eide described.

