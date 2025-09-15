Man chases and shoots at former friend on motorcycle in Lake County, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said a motorcycle rider was pursued and shot at by a former friend.

The incident happened around 12:56 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said Isaiah MacDonald was driving a white Jeep Cherokee in Astor when he started aggressively following a man who was test-riding a motorcycle.

The victim told deputies that MacDonald, a former friend, fired two shots at him during the pursuit.

According to a report, the victim attempted to evade the Jeep by increasing his speed and making several turns, but the vehicle continued to pursue him.

He reported hearing the first gunshot at the intersection of Buckhorn Rd. and 445A.

During the investigation, deputies said they found ammunition and drugs in MacDonald’s vehicle.

He was taken into custody, and the Jeep was towed as evidence, deputies said.

