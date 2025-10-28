Man convicted of killing pregnant girlfriend in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — A man has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend and her unborn child in 2022.

Sanford police, who made the arrest in August 2023, said a Seminole County jury convicted Donovan Faison of three counts:

First-degree premeditated murder with a firearm while inflicting death

Killing of an unborn child by injury to mother with a firearm while inflicting death

Burglary of a conveyance with an assault or battery with a firearm while inflicting death

Faison will remain in the John E. Polk Correctional Facility until his sentencing on Oct. 29.

Investigators say Faison shot and killed Kaylin Fiengo, who was pregnant and at end of her first trimester, on Nov. 11, 2022. Her body was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the area of Coastline Park.

Investigators determined that Fiengo went there to meet Faison.

According to police, the two had multiple arguments about the pregnancy in the weeks leading up to the murder. Investigators believe Faison wanted Fiengo to terminate her pregnancy, but she refused.

Faison was arrested on Aug. 29, 2023.

After Monday’s verdict, Police Chief Cecil Smith stated, “Although Kaylin’s family continues to feel the pain of her loss, we hope that today’s guilty verdict brings them some comfort and peace. We stand with Kaylin’s family and our community as justice is served and Faison faces sentencing. Thank you to our Major Crimes Unit for conducting a thorough and exhaustive investigation into such a difficult case. Our team also extends a special thank you to Detective Geraldine Blay-Raffo of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensics Unit for lending her expertise to help our investigators seek justice for Kaylin.”

