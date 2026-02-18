Man in custody following alleged threatening messages before Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is in custody after allegedly sending threatening messages and a video of gunshots just one day before the Daytona 500.

Adrian Morales was arrested Saturday at the Icon One Daytona apartments, located directly across from the Daytona International Speedway.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office tracked Morales to the apartment complex following a series of aggressive messages.

The investigation into Morales began after he allegedly sent a video of gunshots accompanied by the message, “This is what’s in store”, according to VSO.

While the most recent threats were directed at a specific individual, the messages also referenced grievances with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Law enforcement officials noted that Morales’ behavior had become increasingly erratic leading up to the intervention.

Following the arrest, which occurred without incident, detectives searched Morales’ vehicle, which was located in the Icon One Daytona parking lot.

Investigators recovered the AR-15 rifle used in the threatening video along with several rounds of ammunition.

Morales is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.

