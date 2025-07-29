Local

Man dies after skydiving accident at charity event in Brevard County

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 58-year-old man from Georgia died following a hard landing from Skydiving at a charity event behind the Crown Plaza Oceanfront on Saturday.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., after which the man was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The authorities have not revealed the identity of the man involved in the incident or the purpose of the charity event.

