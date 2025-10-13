Man found dead in hotel near Universal was murdered, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies now believe a man found dead inside an Orange County hotel late last month was murdered.

Nikeish Johnson, 25, was found Sept. 29 at the Extended Stay America on Equity Row with “signs of trauma,” according to deputies.

Johnson’s family said he was killed by a gunshot to the head.

“He would never do anything to anybody,” the sister, Nikhiya, told WFTV several days after his death. “So, whoever did this to him, I hope they’re found.”

Family members said little information about the investigation has been shared with them – which is typically a sign that deputies are making progress.

Johnson was remembered as a lover of football, a hard worker and the person in the family you could discuss difficult issues with.

Multiple family members broke down as they spoke about their love of him and their loss.

His mother, Crystal Jenkins, could only manage a few sentences as she explained how she was unable to process her loss and said the last thing he told her was he wanted to turn his life around.

However, her push for justice could not have been clearer.

“That’s coming from my soul,” she explained. “My soul. My heart is broken right now.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group