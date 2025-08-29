Orange County man gets life sentence for killing former NBA player

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man is headed to state prison for the rest of his life for the murder of a former basketball player.

Lawrence Dority was convicted of murder last month for the death of Adreian Payne.

Payne was shot to death outside Dority’s home during a verbal confrontation in May 2022. He was 31 years old.

The mother of Payne’s 3-year-old child pleaded with the judge for the maximum sentence.

According to The Associated Press, Payne played in 107 NBA games between the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

