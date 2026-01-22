Man in his 30s killed in overnight shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Moselle Avenue, near Old Cheney Highway and Semoran Boulevard.

When the first responders arrived, they found a man in his 30s had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Deputies said a suspect was detained in connection with the incident, and authorities have confirmed there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Detectives said they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

