Man hurt in Orlando tent fire has died, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was injured in a fire earlier this month has died, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Malik Corbitt, 25, and a woman were hurt on Nov. 11 after someone set their tent on fire, according to investigators.

It happened in a wooded off John Young Parkway near Michigan Court.

OCSO said Corbitt died on Monday.

Tent fire injures two people in Orlando Sheriff's investigators said someone intentionally set the tent on fire. (WFTV staff)

That’s also the day investigators announced the arrest of Daniel Marriott, 48, in connection to the incident.

At the time, Marriott faced two counts of attempted murder.

Daniel Clair Marriott

The woman who was hurt in the fire, also in her 20s, is expected to recover, OCSO said.

At last report, sheriff’s investigators had not released a possible motive in the case.

