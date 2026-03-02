Man Involved in Apopka Shooting Sought by Police

Local

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Police Department is seeking public help to identify a man involved in a shooting that happened on Feb. 13. Police say the incident occurred during the morning in Apopka.

Investigators are calling for help from anyone who recognizes the person or has information related to the case. This appeal is part of the ongoing investigation into the February shooting.

Individuals who recognize the man or have information about the shooting are encouraged to contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757. Tips can also be submitted via email to APDCID@Apopka.net.

The department also accepts information via Crimeline. Apopka police noted that all tips can be submitted anonymously.

