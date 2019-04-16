Man recalls discovering body near popular Orange County trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A decomposed body that was originally believed to be that of a black man has confirmed to be the remains of a Hispanic woman.
The body was found along Cady Way Trail near Forsyth Road two weeks ago.
The medical examiner's office confirmed that the body belonged to 37-year-old Felicita Anguiano.
Joshua Kirkland, the man who found the body, spoke with Channel 9 about the discovery.
"I usually enjoy my Sunday and take a little break, so I went and had a little picnic under the shade," said Kirkland.
It was in the shade of the woods that Kirkland smelled something awful that brought up old memories.
"My little brother committed suicide next to the trail two years ago, so I was looking for someone that committed suicide."
Kirkland then came across human remains, driving him out of the woods to call 911.
Investigators haven't released a cause of death for Nadal.
Kirkland is hoping officials can figure out what happened to help bring closure to the victim's family.
It isn't clear if the woman was reported missing before her remains were discovered.
