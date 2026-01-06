Man robs Summerfield Dollar General days after release from jail, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida man who just got out of jail for armed robbery is back behind bars.

Dexter Jackson was recently released from prison for armed robbery in Marion County.

Deputies said he was just arrested for the second time in 15 days.

Jackson was released from prison on robbery charges in November.

Just weeks later, he was involved in a chase with law enforcement in December.

On Dec. 22, 2025, Jackson was captured after fleeing from deputies during a pursuit.

During the chase, a deputy went off-road to catch him.

Deputies said Jackson swerved through trees before being tackled and apprehended.

Authorities reported that Jackson stole from a Dollar General in Summerfield 15 days after he had posted bond from his December arrest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group