Man saved from cardiac arrest on I-75 thanks to bystanders and first responders

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man is recovering after bystanders and first responders worked together to save his life when he went into cardiac arrest on Interstate 75.

Donald Porter was driving through Marion County toward his home in Illinois when the medical emergency occurred.

The rescue involved a collaborative effort between bystanders, off-duty officers, and first responders who performed CPR on the highway.

Porter was taken to a hospital where doctors worked to save his life.

Porter is back in Illinois and recovering with his family.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group