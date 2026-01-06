Man says car shot after argument with Checkers drive-thru employee in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out what led to a shooting in Winter Garden.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday at a Checkers location on West Colonial Drive.

Investigators said the shooting involved a man in his 30s who got into a verbal altercation with a drive-thru employee at the Checkers.

After leaving, the man reported that his vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported because of this incident.

An investigation is currently ongoing, and authorities have yet to release further details regarding the shooting incident.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

