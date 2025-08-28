Man threatened ‘blood bath’ against Florida deputies, sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man in the Brevard County jail is accused of making violent threats toward law enforcement on social media.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the suspect, Gabriel Serrano, talked about killing officers and his disdain for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. The sheriff said while the threats targeted Palm Beach County, Serrano was in Brevard County, so his office stepped in to make the arrest.

Ivey said the FBI tipped them off to the threats. He said those threats stemmed from a road rage incident in Brevard County, after which Serrano made his way to Palm Beach County, where he fled a traffic stop from local deputies. This led to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

The sheriff said Serrano then posted about the encounter on Facebook, allegedly saying, “Will give you a blood bath shoot ur cops randomly today” and “I’m shooting officers left n right.”

Ivey said Serrano tagged the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in one of his posts.

Deputies found Serrano in a hotel parking lot. Ivey said he tried to run away but was quickly caught.

Serrano faces charges of written or electronic threats to kill or do harm and resisting without violence.

