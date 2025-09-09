Man with revoked nursing license used fraudulent credentials in job hunt, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man arrested in Volusia County is accused of using fraudulent nursing credentials to search for a job.

Deputies say Joseph Kinney‘s nursing license was revoked in 2022, but he has allegedly been using someone else’s identity to apply for multiple nursing positions around Central Florida.

Volusia County deputies posed as a hiring coordinator and set up a job interview Monday afternoon. That’s where they arrested him.

Kinney, 55, was charged with two counts of practicing health care without a license.

Investigators believe he has applied for 10 to 15 nursing jobs using the same fraudulent ID and nursing license. The sheriff’s office said he was previously hired in Seminole and Orange counties, but worked both of those jobs for less than a week.

Investigators say he has previously held nursing licenses in Alabama, California and Florida, with discipline for repeated incidents that include diverting drugs from his employer, driving under the influence of drugs, providing false information and unprofessional conduct.

The Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was at Monday’s arrest and is assisting in the follow-up investigation.

