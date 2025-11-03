Man with suspended license struck, killed Melbourne pedestrian in 2023, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested two and a half years after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Melbourne.

The wreck happened on March 6, 2023 in the area of Babcock Street and Seminole Avenue. Melbourne police say Michael Forrest, 62, was struck by a Jeep Compass. The vehicle initially stopped then drove off.

Police say an extensive investigation that involved interviews, video and forensic evidence, revealed that the driver was Paul Torres, 48, of Palm Bay. He was the owner of that Jeep.

A warrant for Torres was issued last week. He was arrested Monday on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with death and driving with a suspended license with death.

The charge of leaving the scene of a crash with death was given a “no bond” status until the first appearance hearing.

