Man with warrants out of Broward County arrested in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man with an active warrant from Broward County for solicitation of a child.

39-year-old Colby Erskin was arrested Thursday after a deputy made contact with him and served him his warrant on Lake Mary Blvd and Botanical Way in Sanford

Channel 9 has reached out to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for details of the warrant.

