Manatees recovering from boat strike injuries brought to Brevard Zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two manatees now have a new home at the Brevard Zoo.

The zoo just welcomed Andme and Tugboat from a rehab facility in Jacksonville.

Andme has been carefully looked after since 2020. Tugboat since 2024

Both were struck by boats and have been recovering ever since.

Zoo officials said they will get regular checkups and a healthy diet to keep them strong.

