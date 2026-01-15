Local

Manatees recovering from boat strike injuries brought to Brevard Zoo

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Walt Disney World to expand manatee critical care facility at EPCOT
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two manatees now have a new home at the Brevard Zoo.

The zoo just welcomed Andme and Tugboat from a rehab facility in Jacksonville.

Andme has been carefully looked after since 2020. Tugboat since 2024

Both were struck by boats and have been recovering ever since.

Zoo officials said they will get regular checkups and a healthy diet to keep them strong.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read