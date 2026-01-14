Mardi Gras magic returns to Universal Orlando for 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Let the good times roll at Universal Orlando Resort. The annual Mardi Gras celebration brings a burst of culture and excitement from New Orleans to the theme park, including parades, concerts, and food.

Universal will host its Mardi Gras celebration from Feb. 7 to April 4

Since 1995, Universal Orlando has been celebrating Mardi Gras, known as the International Flavors of Carnaval.

The festivities include a vibrant parade featuring dazzling floats, live music performances and an array of global cuisine. Entry to these events is included with park admission or an annual pass.

The Mardi Gras parade at Universal Studios Florida promises a spectacular display, reminiscent of the famed New Orleans festivities.

Guests can also participate as either Bead Catchers or Bead Throwers.

A key highlight of Universal Mardi Gras is the live concerts held on select nights at the Music Plaza Stage.

Concert-goers are advised to arrive early to secure prime spots, often filling up quickly as fans gather for the music.

The music lineup for 2026:

February performances:

Kaskade — Saturday, Feb. 7

Portugal. The Man — Saturday, Feb. 14

Ivey Queen — Sunday, Feb. 15

Joey Fatone & AJ McLean — Saturday, Feb. 21

RuPaul (DJ set) — Saturday, Feb. 28

March Performances:

Shaggy — Saturday, March 7

Tyler Hubbard — Friday, March 13

Bebe Rexha — Saturday, March 14

Zedd — Sunday, March 15

Barenaked Ladies — Saturday, March 21

The All-American Rejects — Saturday, March 28

Guests can explore the Mardi Gras Tribute Store, which offers themed merchandise that enhances the festive atmosphere. Located in Hollywood across from Five & Dime.

