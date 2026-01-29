Marine Science Center treats dozens of cold-stunned Sea Turtles amid winter chill

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Marine Science Center in Volusia County is caring for about a dozen cold-stunned sea turtles. They are swimming in temperature-controlled water after washing up on the sand.

“Turtles that have been sick or injured for a period of time at this point, and then the cold is that extra stressor that brings them in and strands them,” said Allie Bernstein.

Temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean are in the low 60s right now, but they’re expected to drop with the cold snap coming our way. The chilly water, combined with the frigid air, can be shocking to sea turtles, which are cold-blooded and rely on their surroundings for heat.

Manager of turtle rehabilitation, Allie Bernstein, said the Marine Science Center typically sees about 150 turtles during the first four months of the year.

“We are just preparing, making sure we have all of our diagnostics ready, pool space available, and just preparing supplies in the event we do get an influx of turtles,” said Bernstein.

Bernstein said beachgoers can be a big help this time of year by simply keeping an eye out for stranded turtles.

“They often appear lifeless, but they are often still with us and do need care,” said Bernstein.

Once a turtle is brought in, they usually spend a couple of months receiving care before being released back in the ocean.

