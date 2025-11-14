Marion County 911 system is down

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County 911 system is currently offline, which could affect callers trying to report an emergency.

The county-wide issue has not impacted text-to-911. People experiencing emergencies should send a text message if they’re able.

The cause of the issue is being investigated.

Sumter and Lake County leaders both said their systems are operating normally.

