Marion County man arrested for riding motorcycle 105 mph with child passenger

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Jan. 24, 2026, deputies initiated a traffic stop after observing a motorcycle traveling more than 105 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone, with a child as a passenger.

The stop occurred in the 1600 block of Southeast 58th Avenue, where deputies observed high speed in a residential area. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as David Johnson, stated that he was experiencing mechanical issues and was “testing” the motorcycle at excessive speeds.

During the traffic stop, deputies also observed that a child was riding as a passenger on the motorcycle.

As a result of the dangerous driving behavior, Johnson was arrested and charged with Child Neglect and Operating a Vehicle at 100+ MPH.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group