Marion County youth coach accused of sexual offense involving minor, police say

OCALA, Fla. — A youth coach in Marion County is accused of a sexual offense involving a minor, according to police.

The Ocala Police Department said Richard Hawkins, 62, is accused of a sexual crime with a 16-year-old boy.

Police said the boy told family that he was staying overnight in Hawkins’ apartment when the sexual act allegedly occurred.

Officials said they found probable cause to arrest Hawkins for indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of a minor, false imprisonment, and open carry of a firearm.

Police said Hawkins is involved in coaching youth athletes and is a part-owner of a business in Ocala that focuses on children’s entertainment and sports activities.

Due to his work with children, police believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with information on Hawkins is asked to call the Ocala Police Department.

