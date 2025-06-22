Belleview officials are set to discuss a ban on all watercraft on Lake Lillian

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — Belleview city officials will discuss a proposed ordinance prohibiting all Lake Lillian watercraft, except for official city use.

The matter will be addressed at the city officials’ meeting on July 1st.

Right now, motorized boats and swimming are banned in Lake Lillian, but it’s unclear if non-motorized watercraft are allowed.

The proposed ordinance aims to clarify this by restricting all watercraft activities to official city use only.

At the heart of Belleview is Lake Lillian, formerly called Nine Mile Pond, the site of many community events throughout the year. On July 1st, the Belleview City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss an ordinance that could significantly affect recreational activities on the lake.

With the Belleview City Commission’s decision, the future of Lake Lillian’s use is being redefined, as it balances community needs with environmental and safety concerns.

