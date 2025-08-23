FHP investigates fatal crash shutting down US-441 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on US-441 in Marion County has led to the closure of all lanes near NW 223rd Street as Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) investigates.

The crash happened Saturday morning, leading to the closure of the N Highway 441 for northbound traffic, which the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is redirecting.

The map below shows the general area of the crash scene. Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that traffic is being rerouted due to the investigation. The crash occurred near the Alachua County border, impacting traffic in the Micanopy area.

FHP hasn’t released injury or fatality details. As the investigation continues, drivers should seek alternative routes to avoid the US-441 area.

